Aion Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $13.52 million and $474,496.14 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00115781 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00195705 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00055295 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

