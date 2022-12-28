Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $12.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $312.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

