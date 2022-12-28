Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Head-To-Head Survey

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 26.31% 27.15% 12.27% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 360 DigiTech and Akso Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

360 DigiTech presently has a consensus price target of $23.10, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Akso Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Akso Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.61 billion 1.17 $907.28 million $4.24 4.63 Akso Health Group $1.75 million 9.77 -$34.83 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Akso Health Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. It also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. The company serves consumers, and micro- and small-business owners. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. As of July 13, 2021, Akso Health Group operates as a subsidiary of Webao Limited.

