Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.57.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALFVY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.