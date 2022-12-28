Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 140,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 985,878 shares.The stock last traded at $6.05 and had previously closed at $6.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $628.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $459.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

