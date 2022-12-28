Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 64,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Alliant Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.