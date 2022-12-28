Alpha Finance Lab Market Capitalization Tops $76.88 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $76.88 million and $608,172.99 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.77 or 0.01483149 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007664 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00017569 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032388 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.37 or 0.01715122 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000961 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

