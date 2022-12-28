Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $137.11 and last traded at $137.59. Approximately 5,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 256,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.74.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. The company had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $5.418 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,629,000 after buying an additional 568,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after buying an additional 92,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,157,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.