Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,643. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.