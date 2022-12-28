American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,916,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 514.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

