American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.03. 7,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average is $94.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

