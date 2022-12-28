AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.84

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 57 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.03.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Rating)

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.