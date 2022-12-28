Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Target Price at $72.50

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

IMO stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

