Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Target Price at $60.40

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,095,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,119,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 114,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

