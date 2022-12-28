Analysts Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price at $10.89

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Citigroup downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,979,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 168,422 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,443,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 968,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,661. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $92,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 578,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 364,210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 86.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

