Analysts Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) PT at $38.53

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.53.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

