Analyzing Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) & Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$196.55 million ($2.38) -0.07 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rubius Therapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,932.14%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -165.63% -74.93% Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure. It is also developing QGC011 to treat hypertension with combination therapy; and QGC006 and QGC606 drug for the treatment of hypertension and heart failure. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

