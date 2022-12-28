Andrew William Fraser Brown Purchases 5,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Zscaler Trading Down 1.1 %
Zscaler stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.57. 1,677,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.90 and a 52-week high of $332.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.75.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.97.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Recommended Stories
