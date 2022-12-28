Andrew William Fraser Brown Purchases 5,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zscaler stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.57. 1,677,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.90 and a 52-week high of $332.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,360 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.97.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

