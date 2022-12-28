Andrew William Fraser Brown Purchases 5,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.1 %

Zscaler stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.57. 1,677,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.90 and a 52-week high of $332.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,360 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.97.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

