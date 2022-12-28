Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($77.66) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

BUD stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.51. 4,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

