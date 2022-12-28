Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.14 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $149.87 million and $13.14 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01554154 USD and is down -7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $14,970,599.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

