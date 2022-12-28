Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Applied UV Stock Down 1.4 %

Applied UV stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

