Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of ARMK opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,546,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after buying an additional 162,811 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Aramark by 158.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Aramark by 35.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $32,702,000.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

