Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCK. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the first quarter worth $3,503,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $2,503,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARCK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.69.
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Company Profile
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (ARCK)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.