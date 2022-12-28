Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCK. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the first quarter worth $3,503,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $2,503,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I alerts:

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Company Profile

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.