Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Down 80.7% in December

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,400 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the November 30th total of 7,188,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,649,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:ARNGF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 483,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,856. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

