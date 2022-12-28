Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.50. 15,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.21. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

