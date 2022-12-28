Argyle Capital Management Inc. Makes New $415,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,035,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,630,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
