Argyle Capital Management Inc. Makes New $415,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,035,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,630,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.