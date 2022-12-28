Argyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.7% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after acquiring an additional 115,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,787 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Shares of WM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.94. 3,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.46.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

