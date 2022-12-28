Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

