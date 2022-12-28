Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC opened at $194.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.78.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

