Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $248.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.20 and its 200-day moving average is $232.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

