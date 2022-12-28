Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.52 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 45,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $277.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

