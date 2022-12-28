Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,653,000 after purchasing an additional 225,459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 703,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,208,000 after purchasing an additional 36,155 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 498,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after buying an additional 63,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.48. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69.

