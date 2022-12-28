Ashley Krongold Sells 200,000 Shares of Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Rating) insider Ashley Krongold sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.71 ($2.51), for a total transaction of A$741,800.00 ($501,216.22).
Ashley Krongold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 15th, Ashley Krongold 60,000 shares of Weebit Nano stock.
Weebit Nano Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
About Weebit Nano
Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fabrication factory materials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
