AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 47.5% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,377 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 183,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in AT&T by 52.2% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

