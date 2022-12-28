Avalanche 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $138.57 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $11.34 or 0.00068161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and $138.57 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00054782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024015 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004016 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.