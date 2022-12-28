AVINOC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $384,713.37 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, AVINOC has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $81.81 million and $384,713.37 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001258 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

