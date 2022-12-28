Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $53.27 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.27 or 0.00037913 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $627.52 million and approximately $53.27 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037646 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019557 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00225752 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024418 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,050,814 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,050,814.25656797 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.27017118 USD and is down -7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $48,022,390.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

