Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Up to $61.39

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.39, but opened at $62.83. Axonics shares last traded at $62.84, with a volume of 200 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Axonics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter worth $287,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Axonics by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Axonics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

