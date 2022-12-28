Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $6.08

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.24. Azul shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 9,044 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $835.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Azul by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 140.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 231.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

