B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Thursday, December 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $444.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.29. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $727,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,914,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc bought 10,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.