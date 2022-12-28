B. Riley Raises PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $12.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

PDSB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

PDSB stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 95,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,764. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $324.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

