Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Up 4%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 172,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,734,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,925 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,362,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,793 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,084,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,835 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.