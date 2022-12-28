Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 172,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,734,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 4.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,925 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,362,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,793 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,084,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,496 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

