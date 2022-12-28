Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.57. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Banco Bradesco Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.97.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
