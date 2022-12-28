Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.57. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

