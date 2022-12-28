Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.83. 1,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 147,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.36. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $603.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.0787 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading

