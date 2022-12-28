Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 174,791 shares.The stock last traded at $76.95 and had previously closed at $76.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOH. Compass Point cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,502,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

