Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

