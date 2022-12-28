Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance
Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $15.00.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
