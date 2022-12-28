Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001023 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $254.20 million and $18.54 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.
Basic Attention Token Coin Profile
Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,373,166 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
