BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in December

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

BBSEY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,639. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.