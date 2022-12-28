Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $730.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BZLYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.15) to GBX 775 ($9.35) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HSBC raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.08) to GBX 840 ($10.14) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.50) to GBX 748 ($9.03) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 720 ($8.69) to GBX 750 ($9.05) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Stock Performance

BZLYF stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.